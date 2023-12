Corporate Deal

Bain Capital Private Equity, together with 4x4 Capital, have agreed to acquire a significant stake in sports and active nutrition brands portfolio company 1440 Foods. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close this month. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by Ropes & Gray. 1440 Foods, which is based in New York, was represented by Sidley Austin partners Christian Brause, Alyssa Grikscheit and Eric Wolf.

December 15, 2023, 10:46 AM

