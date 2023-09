Corporate Deal

CVC Capital Partners portfolio company Teneo announced its acquisition of Germany-based debt advisory and financial restructuring firm Herter & Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Teneo was advised by William Fry; Hengeler Mueller; and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner Raaj S. Narayan. The Hengeler Mueller team was led by partner Andreas Hoger. Herter & Co., which is based in Frankfurt, Germany, was represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Investment Firms

September 29, 2023, 11:31 AM

nature of claim: /