Prudential Financial Inc. and Warburg Pincus announced a partnership agreement on Thursday to launch a Bermuda-based life and annuity reinsurance company. Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Alexander Cochran. Counsel information for Warburg Pincus, based in New York, was not immediately available.

September 11, 2023, 10:08 AM

