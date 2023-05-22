Corporate Deal

Events and digital services firm Informa PLC has agreed to acquire Winsight LLC, a market intelligence provider serving the food service and related industries, from HPS Investment Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Informa was advised by a Clifford Chance team led by Benjamin Sibbett. Winsight, which is headquartered in Chicago, was represented by Latham & Watkins. Counsel information for New York-based HPS was not immediately available.



May 22, 2023, 11:13 AM

