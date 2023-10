Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance has guided Ephios Luxembourg Sarl (Ephios), an entity controlled by funds managed and/or advised by Cinven, in connection with its financing for the acquisition of SYNLAB AG, a clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services company. The Clifford Chance team was led by partner Richard Day. Counsel information for SYNLAB, which is based in Munich, was not immediately available.

October 02, 2023, 8:49 AM

