Bending Spoons SpA has agreed to acquire StreamYard Top Corp., a content creation streaming platform, in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Goodwin Procter. Financial terms were not disclosed. Milan-based Bending Spoons was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. StreamYard, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team.

April 10, 2024, 11:48 AM

