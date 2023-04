Corporate Deal

Blue Sage Capital has placed an investment in NexGen Financial Group, in partnership with Four Point Capital Advisors. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based Blue Sage was advised by Queen Saenz + Schutz. Counsel information for NexGen Financial, which is based in Iselin, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

April 24, 2023, 7:39 AM

