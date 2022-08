Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Virgo Investment Group announced the sale of hybrid fronting carrier Transverse Insurance Group to Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tokyo-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners David Heales and PK Paran. Counsel information for Virgo Investment, which is based in Burlingame, California, was not immediately available.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 9:07 AM