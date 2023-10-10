Corporate Deal

Business development companies Franklin BSP Capital Corp. and Franklin BSP Lending Corp. (FBLC) have agreed to merge. The transaction, announced Oct. 6, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. The special committee of Franklin BSP was advised by Sullivan & Worcester. A Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Andrew Bab acted as legal counsel to FBLC’s special committee. Sullivan & Worcester also served as legal counsel to the special committee of FBLC. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Dechert represented both Franklin BSP and FBLC.

October 10, 2023, 10:22 AM

