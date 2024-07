Corporate Deal

American Industrial Partners has placed a strategic investment in blasting services and commercial explosives provider Austin Powder in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray; Baker Botts and Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based American Industrial was advised by Ropes & Gray and Baker Botts. Austin Powder, which is based in Beachwood, Ohio, was represented by a Jones Day team including partner Robert Profusek.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 02, 2024, 1:35 PM