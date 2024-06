Corporate Deal

Matador Resources announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of Matador has agreed to acquire a subsidiary of Ameredev II Parent LLC, including certain oil and natural gas producing properties, from EnCap Investments for $1.9 billion. Matador was advised by a Baker Botts team that included partners Preston Bernhisel and Jon Platt. EnCap was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Bryan Loocke.

June 13, 2024, 1:10 PM

