Corporate Deal

CeriBell Inc., which has developed an electroencephalography platform to diagnose and monitor patients at risk of seizures, filed with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The Sunnyvale, California-based company is advised by Latham & Watkins partners Kathleen Wells and John Williams. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., are represented by Shearman & Sterling.

Health Care

August 27, 2024, 1:11 PM