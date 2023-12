Corporate Deal

Private equity investment firm Windjammer Capital Investors announced that it has acquired Bio X Cell LLC, a monoclonal antibodies producer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newport Beach, California-based Windjammer Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Amanda Border and Christian Atwood. Counsel information for Bio X Cell, which is based in Lebanon, New Hampshire, was not immediately available.

