Montana Technologies, the developer of AirJouletm, a renewable energy and cooling technology, is going public through a SPAC merger with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. As a result of the merger, Montana Technologies will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $500 million. The transaction, announced June 5, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Montana Technologies was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partners John Greer and Ryan Maierson. The SPAC was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Vinson & Elkins represented Barclays, which acted as financial adviser to the blank check company.

June 06, 2023, 10:39 AM

