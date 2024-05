Corporate Deal

Castlelake L.P. announced it entered into a new joint venture agreement with Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, a social infrastructure property company in the Nordic region, and will provide approximately 489 million euros ($532 million) of financing. Castlelake, based in Minneapolis, was represented by DLA Piper. Stockholm-based Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget was advised by Vinge.

Investment Firms

May 28, 2024, 11:45 AM

