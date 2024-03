Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has guided Alight in connection with its agreement to sell its Payroll and Professional services business to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for up to $1.2 billion. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Michael Chao and Elizabeth Cooper. Alight, which is based in Illinois, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

Business Services

March 21, 2024, 12:32 PM

