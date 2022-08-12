Corporate Deal

Bluescape Energy Partners has agreed to a $60 million private placement of senior secured notes in 5E Advanced Materials Inc., an exploration stage boron and lithium company. Dallas-based Bluescape was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by debt finance partners Andy Veit and Shan Khan. 5E Advanced, which is based in California, was counseled by Winston & Strawn and Baker McKenzie. Shearman & Sterling represented underwriters BofA Securities.

