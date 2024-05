Corporate Deal

KLDiscovery Inc., a provider of data management, information governance, eDiscovery and advisory services solutions, announced that it has reached an agreement to significantly reduce the its long-term debt and strengthen its financial position. Financial terms were not disclosed. KLDiscovery, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Technology

May 03, 2024, 11:24 PM

