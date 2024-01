Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus has placed a preferred equity investment in natural gas compression services provider Service Compression. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Warburg Pincus was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Dvir Oren. Service Compression, which is based in Lubbock, Texas, was represented by a Baker Botts team including partners Josh Mandell, Jonathan Platt and Shad Sumrow.

Investment Firms

January 23, 2024, 11:15 AM

