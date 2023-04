Corporate Deal

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, filed with the SEC on April 4 for a $200 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by White & Case partner Joel Rubinstein. The underwriters, led by Cantor Fitzgerald, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partner Douglas S. Ellenoff and Stuart Neuhauser.

Investment Firms

April 06, 2023, 10:08 AM

nature of claim: /