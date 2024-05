Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins represented the initial purchasers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $650 million. The issuance was announced May 9 by Santa Monica, California-based Snap Inc. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Rick Kline and Greg Rodgers. The notes come due 2030.

Internet & Social Media

May 10, 2024, 10:41 AM

