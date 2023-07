Corporate Deal

Apex Group Ltd. has agreed to acquire property technology services provider Retransform from the Annet Group in a deal guided by Aurus Legal; Marriott Harrison LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hamilton, Bermuda-based Apex Group was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Philip Coletto and Jeffrey Poss. The Annet Group was represented by Aurus Legal and Marriott Harrison.

Real Estate

July 11, 2023, 9:47 AM

