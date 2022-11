Corporate Deal

Lilium NV, an electric powered vertical take-off vehicle developer, has secured $119 after announcing the close of its capital raise fund from existing shareholders, new investors and strategic partners. Commitments were received from Honeywell, Aciturri, Lightrock, Tencent, B. Riley Securities and others. Munich-based Lilium was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Carl Marcellino and Tara Fisher. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.