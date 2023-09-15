Corporate Deal

WT Microelectronics Co. Ltd. has agreed to acquire electronics distribution provider Future Electronics Inc. for an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 14, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Taipei, Taiwan-based WT Microelectronics was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt. The Skadden Arps team included partner Michael Mies. Future Electronics, which is based in Quebec, Canada, was represented by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

September 15, 2023, 11:21 AM

