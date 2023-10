Corporate Deal

Private investment firm BharCap Partners has acquired insurance management firm ARMStrong Receivable Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stamford, Connecticut-based BharCap was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Greenberg Traurig. ARMStrong Receivable and the selling shareholders were also represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team.

Banking & Financial Services

October 11, 2023, 10:28 AM

