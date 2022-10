Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis counseled Arroyo Investors in the sale of ARCO, a Chile-based independent renewable power producer, to independent solar power producer Sonnedix. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Stephen Butler, Rob Goodin, Ryan Phelps, Rhett Van Syoc and Camille Walke. Counsel information for Sonnedix, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

October 20, 2022, 11:24 AM