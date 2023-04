Corporate Deal

Entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital have agreed to acquire TESSCO Technologies Inc., a wireless infrastructure services provider, for $161 million. The transaction, announced April 12, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. New York-based Lee Equity was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Harter Secrest & Emery. TESSCO, which is based in Cockeysville, Maryland, was represented by a Ballard Spahr team.

Telecommunications

April 13, 2023, 7:14 AM

nature of claim: /