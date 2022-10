Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire Ness Digital Engineering, a digital advisory firm and portfolio company of the Rohatyn Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Tristan Brown, Joseph Kaufman, Lori Lesser and Ravi Purushotham. Counsel information for Ness Digital, based in Teaneck, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

October 28, 2022, 10:55 AM