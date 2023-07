Corporate Deal

Node4 Ltd. has acquired information security and technology risk management provider ThreeTwoFour in a deal guided by Pinsent Masons and Irwin Mitchell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Derby, United Kingdom-based Node4 was advised by Pinsent Masons. ThreeTwoFour, which is based in London, was represented by an Irwin Mitchell team.

July 05, 2023, 6:24 AM

