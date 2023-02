Corporate Deal

Energy company Galp Energia SGPS SA has agreed to sell its upstream assets in Angola to Sociedade Petrolifera Angolana SA (SOMOIL) for 830 million Canadian dollars ($615 million). The transaction, announced Feb. 13, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Lisbon, Portugal-based Galp is advised by PLMJ and a Baker McKenzie team led by partner Richard Blunt. Sociedade Petrolifera, which is based in Luanda, Angola, is represented by White & Case and Eversheds Sutherland.

Energy

February 17, 2023, 11:23 AM