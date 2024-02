Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided JPMorgan Chase and Jefferies Financial Group in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $402 million. The issuance was announced Feb. 2 by Abingdon, United Kingdom-based biotechnology company Immunocore Holdings plc. The Davis Polk team included partners Dominic Foulkes, Yasin Keshvargar, Richard Truesdell, Simon Witty and Caitlin Wood. The notes come due 2030.

Banking & Financial Services

February 07, 2024, 8:43 AM

