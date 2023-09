Corporate Deal

Butternut Box, the United Kingdom-based fresh dog food company, has secured 280 million pounds ($351 million) in a funding round with participation from new investor General Atlantic, and existing investor L Catterton. Butternut Box was advised by an Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe team. General Atlantic was represented by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to L Catterton.

Investment Firms

September 05, 2023, 7:46 AM

nature of claim: /