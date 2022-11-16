Corporate Deal

Estee Lauder has agreed to acquire Tom Ford SA for a total enterprise value of $2.8 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 15, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. New York-based Estee Lauder is advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Claudine Meredith-Goujon, Laura Turano and Krishna Veeraraghavan. Tom Ford, which is based in New York, is represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Latham & Watkins is counseling Tom Ford optical and sunglass partner Marcolin Group.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 16, 2022, 7:24 AM