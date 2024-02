Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins counseled the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $1 billion. The issuance was announced Feb. 1 by Dallas-based Nationstar Mortgage Holdings. The Latham & Watkins team was led by New York-based corporate partners Corey Wright and Erika Weinberg. The notes come due 2032.

Banking & Financial Services

February 07, 2024, 8:23 AM

nature of claim: /