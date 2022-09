Corporate Deal

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, an investment firm focused on new infrastructure needed for energy transition, has agreed to sell its portfolio company, Scout Clean Energy, to Brookfield Renewable for $1 billion in cash. Quinbrook was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Lance Brasher and Aryan Moniri. Counsel information was not available for Brookfield Renewable.

Renewable Energy

September 29, 2022, 5:14 PM