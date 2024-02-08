Corporate Deal

Plastic packaging products manufacturer Berry Global Group and Glatfelter Corp. have entered into agreements for Berry Global to spin-off and merge the majority of its Health and Hygiene and Specialties segment in a deal guided by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and King & Spalding. Financial terms were not disclosed. Evansville, Indiana-based Berry Global was advised by Bryan Cave. Glatfelter Corp., which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was counseled by King & Spalding partners Robert Leclerc, Jonathan Newton and Heath Trisdale.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 08, 2024, 10:38 AM

nature of claim: /