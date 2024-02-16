Corporate Deal

HireRight Holdings, a provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, has agreed to be acquired by investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic L.P. and Stone Point Capital for a total enterprise value of approximately $1.7 billion. The special committee for HireRight's board of directors was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell. General Atlantic and Stone Point were advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Stone Point was also advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati counseled Centerview Partners, which served as financial advisor to the special committee. Counsel information for Nashville, Tennessee-based HireRight was not immediately available.

February 16, 2024, 7:36 PM

