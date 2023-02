Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller advised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in connection with its deconsolidation of its subsidiary, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, a kidney dialysis services provider. KGaA. Germany-based Fresenius is represented by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Thomas B. Paul and Maximilian Schiessl.

Health Care

February 23, 2023, 9:11 AM