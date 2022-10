Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright counseled HSBC and SMBC International Bank, as mandated lead arrangers, and other financial institutions in connection with a $1.2 billion green loan dual-tranche commodity murabaha financing to Al Rajhi Bank. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Robin Balmer. Counsel information for Al Rajhi Bank, based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was not immediately available.

