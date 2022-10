Corporate Deal

MVB Financial Corp. announced that it has completed its previously announced 37.5 percent interest in Warp Speed Holdings for a total consideration of $48 million, in cash and stock. Fairmont, West Virginia-based MVB Financial was advised by Squire Patton Boggs. Counsel information for Warp Speed Holdings, based in Jackson, Wyoming, was not immediately available.

