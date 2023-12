Corporate Deal

Bain Capital Insurance has placed a $200 million investment in GuideOne Insurance to develop a new insurance platform serving the mutual industry. The transaction, announced Dec. 20, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Boston-based Bain was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Rajab Abbassi and Marc Holloway. GuideOne Insurance, which is based in West Des Moines, Iowa, was represented by Foley & Lardner.

Investment Firms

December 21, 2023, 11:15 AM

