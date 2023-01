Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Permira have acquired a majority stake in financial consulting firm Acuity Knowledge Partners from Equistone Partners Europe. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Permira was advised by Clifford Chance. Acuity's management team was represented by Travers Smith. Equistone Partners was counseled by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by London-based private equity partners David Walker and Katie Peek.