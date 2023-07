Corporate Deal

Quince Therapeutics Inc. has agreed to acquire EryDel SpA, a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The transaction, announced July 24, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. San Francisco-based Quince was advised by Cooley. EryDel, which is based in Bresso, Italy, was represented by Goodwin Procter and Clifford Chance.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 25, 2023, 7:57 AM

