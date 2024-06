Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised Blackstone Group in connection with the announcement that private equity funds and vehicles managed by Blackstone intend to make a tender offer for the common shares of Infocom, a provider of digital comics. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Anthony King and Shahpur Kabraji. Counsel information for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Infocom was not immediately available.

June 24, 2024, 9:49 AM

