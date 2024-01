Corporate Deal

Summit Park announced that it has led a majority recapitalization of Michelli Weighing & Measurement, an industrial equipment maintenance and calibration provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Summit Park was advised by McGuireWoods. Michelli Weighing, which is based in New Orleans, was represented by Jones Walker.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 05, 2024, 11:39 AM

