Corporate Deal

Airspan Networks Holdings has agreed to sell Mimosa Networks Inc. to telecommunications equipment company Radisys Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Ltd., for $60 million. The transaction, announced March 8, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Boca Raton, Florida-based Airspan Networks was represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Bethany A. Pfalzgraf and Minh Van Ngo. Radisys Corp., which is based in Hillsboro, Oregon, was advised by Covington & Burling.

Technology

March 10, 2023, 9:21 AM