Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Topspin Consumer Partners has acquired the consumer products division of humanized dog treat producer Three Dog Bakery. Financial terms were not disclosed. Mamaroneck, New York-based Topspin was advised by Lowenstein Sandler. Counsel information for Three Dog Bakery, which is based in Kansas City, Missouri, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 9:52 AM

nature of claim: /