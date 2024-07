Corporate Deal

Bain Capital has agreed to place an investment in MRO Holdings Inc., a leading provider of aircraft maintenance solutions for the global commercial airline industry, to support the company's ongoing development and expansion of customer-centric initiatives. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Bain was advised by A&O Shearman. MRO, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida, was represented by a Greenberg Traurig team.

Investment Firms

July 11, 2024, 10:41 AM