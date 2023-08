Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Willis & Smith Capital has acquired Performance Stamping, a metal stamping provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Plano, Texas-based Willis & Smith was advised by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren. Performance Stamping, which is based in Carpentersville, Illinois, was advised by Golan Christie Taglia.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 14, 2023, 10:57 AM

