Corporate Deal

The Riverside Company has acquired LightHouse Business Information Solutions as an add-on to its managed IT services platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Charles Hardin. Counsel information for Albuquerque, New Mexico-based LightHouse was not immediately available.

Technology

June 14, 2023, 12:49 PM

